Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

