United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) and Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Head to Head Contrast

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Maritime and Golar LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Golar LNG 0 0 4 0 3.00

Golar LNG has a consensus target price of $32.88, indicating a potential upside of 56.77%. Given Golar LNG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than United Maritime.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Golar LNG 218.75% 5.91% 3.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Golar LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and Golar LNG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.07 $37.49 million N/A N/A Golar LNG $267.74 million 8.41 $787.77 million $6.70 3.13

Golar LNG has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Summary

Golar LNG beats United Maritime on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Golar LNG

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG. The Power segment integrated LNG based downstream solutions, through the ownership and operation of FSRUs and associated terminal and power generation infrastructure. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

