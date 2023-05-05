United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $11.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.84. The company has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

