United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $228.79, but opened at $220.01. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $219.26, with a volume of 121,994 shares.

Specifically, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $2,038,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $2,038,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,005 shares of company stock worth $51,578,619 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day moving average of $249.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 273.0% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

