USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE:USAC opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.84 and a beta of 1.53. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 79.88%. The firm had revenue of $190.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 12.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

