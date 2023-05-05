Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $104.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

