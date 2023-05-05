Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $40,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $244.44 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $290.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.23 and its 200-day moving average is $240.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.