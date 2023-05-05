Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $20,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,670,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after buying an additional 158,670 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $142.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $150.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.91.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

