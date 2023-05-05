Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $178.69 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.63.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

