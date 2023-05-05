Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $188.98, but opened at $200.00. Verisk Analytics shares last traded at $201.99, with a volume of 437,241 shares.

The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.17.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.31.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

