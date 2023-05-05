Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,904 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,088 shares of company stock valued at $21,639,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $346.59 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.