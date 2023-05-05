Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 373385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,305 shares of company stock valued at $449,877 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $23,772,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 100.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,471,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 738,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,590,000 after purchasing an additional 586,524 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.