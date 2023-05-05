Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) vs. Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Energy pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chesapeake Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

40.2% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $832.55 million 5.26 $151.67 million $2.26 11.86 Chesapeake Energy $11.44 billion 0.91 $4.94 billion $32.07 2.40

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Viper Energy Partners and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00 Chesapeake Energy 0 4 9 0 2.69

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $37.44, indicating a potential upside of 39.67%. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $110.54, indicating a potential upside of 43.61%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 17.50% 6.38% 4.90% Chesapeake Energy 42.03% 37.70% 17.71%

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Viper Energy Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

