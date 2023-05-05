Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 489035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.
The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.79 and a beta of 0.12.
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
