Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.79%. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vita Coco updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 0.14. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vita Coco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vita Coco Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

