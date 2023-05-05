Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $26.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

VNT stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 58.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

