Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

VOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $3.85 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $834,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Further Reading

