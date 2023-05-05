Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $67.61 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after acquiring an additional 345,161 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

