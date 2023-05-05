Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.82, but opened at $68.00. Voya Financial shares last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 613,285 shares.

The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

