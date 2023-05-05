W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 7.23%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.067 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.66%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

