WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.63. WalkMe shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 2,578 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 105.46% and a negative net margin of 37.81%. Analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.