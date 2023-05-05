Wedbush Weighs in on Carvana Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.55). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.02) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.59) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.19) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%.

Carvana Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

NYSE CVNA opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Carvana by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

