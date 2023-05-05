West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Director Sells $443,070.84 in Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $369.17 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.