Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,907,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.