William Blair Comments on GoDaddy Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,352. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Further Reading

