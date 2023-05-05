Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $71.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 108.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 420,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $70.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Stories

