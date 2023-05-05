Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $71.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Insider Activity
In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries Price Performance
WGO stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $70.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.