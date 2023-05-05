Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given New GBX 3,700 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,250 ($40.60) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s previous close.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.98) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,750 ($46.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.61) target price on Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,595 ($44.92).

Wizz Air Stock Down 0.6 %

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,013 ($37.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,775.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,460.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,219 ($40.22). The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -372.44.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

