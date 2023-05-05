Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Raised to GBX 3,700

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,250 ($40.60) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,750 ($46.85) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($29.99) to GBX 2,450 ($30.61) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,100.00.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

WZZZY stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

