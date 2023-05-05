WNS (Holdings) Limited Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of WNS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for WNS’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get WNS alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

WNS Stock Down 5.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

NYSE:WNS opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 46.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 381.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.