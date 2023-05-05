WNS (Holdings) Limited Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of WNS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for WNS’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 46.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 381.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
