Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) PT Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:XPOF opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $33.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,369.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,848 shares in the company, valued at $12,481,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,369.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,481,912.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,249,319 shares of company stock worth $156,584,797. 47.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

