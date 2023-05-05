Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $16.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.28. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $16.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

