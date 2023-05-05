Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

NYSE:SYF opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 252,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 96,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,904,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 279,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

