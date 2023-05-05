Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Increased to Neutral at FIG Partners

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at FIG Partners to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.