Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Zoetis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $178.47 on Friday. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

