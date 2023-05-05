Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,013,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,988,000 after buying an additional 291,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,346,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,759,000 after purchasing an additional 284,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $430.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.