10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $68.00. Approximately 1,953,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 962,712 shares.The stock last traded at $52.51 and had previously closed at $54.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,928 shares of company stock worth $342,952 in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

10x Genomics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,753,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,385,000 after buying an additional 151,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after buying an additional 446,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,907,000 after buying an additional 1,010,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,154,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after buying an additional 468,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

