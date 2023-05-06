12,031 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 266.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 34.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,870,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,865,000 after acquiring an additional 480,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $64.51 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

