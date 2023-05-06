12,747 Shares in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

STVN opened at €26.85 ($29.51) on Friday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($14.67) and a 1 year high of €29.23 ($32.12). The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

