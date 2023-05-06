12,915 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.