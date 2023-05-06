14,568 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BALL. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ball Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $75.59.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

