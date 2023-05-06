14,789 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 16.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Knowles by 13.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Knowles by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Knowles by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Knowles Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $16.26 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million.

Knowles Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.