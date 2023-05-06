175,644 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.85%.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

