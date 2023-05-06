18,009 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 146.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acushnet Stock Performance

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.12 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading

