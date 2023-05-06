21,159 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vale by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vale by 1,441.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 293,824 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Vale by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,065,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 231,037 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

