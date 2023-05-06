25,000 Shares in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 416.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the period.

Precigen stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.96. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

