2,779 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $83.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.41. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

