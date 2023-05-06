2,959 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $273.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.