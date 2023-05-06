323 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,569.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,731.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,584.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,280.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 131.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,730.75.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

