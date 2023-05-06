32,406 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,000 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 516,217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.57 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

