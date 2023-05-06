36,555 Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 88,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 46,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

